Indian MBBS student suffers brain stroke in Kazakhstan, airlifted to Jaipur for critical care

Jaipur: A 22-year-old medical student from Rajasthan, who was fighting for his life in Kazakhstan after suffering a brain stroke, was airlifted to Jaipur on Monday evening and admitted to a government hospital for advanced treatment, officials said.

According to news agency PTI, Rahul Ghosalya, a resident of Shahpura in Jaipur district and an MBBS student in Astana since 2021, suffered a brain stroke on October 8. He had been on ventilator support at a hospital in Kazakhstan for several days.

He was brought to Jaipur in an air ambulance and rushed to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, where a special team of doctors and district administration officials received him. Rahul has now been admitted to the Medical ICU, where a team led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr Deepak Maheshwari has begun his treatment.

Hospital officials said a four-member medical panel has been constituted to oversee his care. A special critical care ambulance and a dedicated medical team from SMS Hospital were deployed to facilitate his transfer from the airport to the hospital.

Rahul’s family had earlier taken to social media to appeal to both the central and state governments for help in bringing him back to India for advanced medical care. Several social organisations also supported the family’s efforts, helping coordinate his evacuation and return to Jaipur.