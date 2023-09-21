Indian medical graduates will now be able to pursue postgraduate training and practice in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The change comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) was granted the coveted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition Status for a tenure of 10 years.

Owing to the new recognition, all of the 706 existing medical colleges will become WFME accredited while the new medical colleges which will be set up in the next 10 years will automatically become WFME accredited.

According to a release by the Union Health Ministry, the accreditation will “increase the international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals, facilitate academic collaborations and exchanges and promote continuous improvement and innovation in medical education and foster a culture of quality assurance among medical educators and institutions."

Meanwhile, Member of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board and Head Media Division at NMC, Dr. Yogender Malik said "WFME's recognition underscores that the quality of medical education in India adheres to global standards. This accolade empowers our students with the opportunity to pursue their careers anywhere in the world, while also making India an attractive destination for international students due to our globally recognized standards."

WFME is an international organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of medical education worldwide. The WFME accreditation programme helps play an important role in ensuring that the medical institutes meet and uphold the ‘highest standards of education and training’, a release by the Union Health Ministry noted.

Meanwhile, NMC is India's premier regulatory body for overseeing medical education and practice in India and is responsible for delivering quality medical education and training across the country.