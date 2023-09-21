Indian medical graduates can now practice in countries like US, Canada and Australia. Here's what has changed1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:40 AM IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has been granted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition Status for 10 years, which will increase the international recognition and reputation of Indian medical schools and professionals.
Indian medical graduates will now be able to pursue postgraduate training and practice in countries like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The change comes after the National Medical Commission (NMC) was granted the coveted World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) Recognition Status for a tenure of 10 years.