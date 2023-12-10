Indian medical students turn to this 93-year-old university in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war continues
Samarkand Medical University is witnessing an exponential rise in the number of Indian students after Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is nowhere near the end as another winter sets in and America's focus shifts towards the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East. Recently, Russia had made significant gains in the Ukrainian territory indicating that any peaceful resolution of the conflict is not around the corner. As uncertainties arise around the Ukraine option, the medical students from India are looking at 93-year-old State Samarkand Medical University in Uzbekistan.