The Russian invasion of Ukraine is nowhere near the end as another winter sets in and America's focus shifts towards the Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East. Recently, Russia had made significant gains in the Ukrainian territory indicating that any peaceful resolution of the conflict is not around the corner. As uncertainties arise around the Ukraine option, the medical students from India are looking at 93-year-old State Samarkand Medical University in Uzbekistan.

As per a report by PTI, Samarkand Medical University is witnessing an exponential rise in the number of Indian students. Before the Ukraine war, the university had just 100-150 Indian students, but post-February 2022, the dynamics in the region changed. In 2023, around 3,000 Indian medical students took admission to the university.

Moreover, the university also accommodated around 1,000 students who were in the middle of their MBBS in Ukraine as the Russian forces invaded the country.

“The number of Indian students has risen exponentially and we are also making adequate arrangements to ensure the trend continues and the students do not have to face any discomfort," Dr Zafar Aminov, Vice Chancellor, State Samarkand Medical University told PTI.

"We have hired over 40 teachers from India this year. Our teaching and learning in English only but we wanted to ensure that students do not find it difficult to deal with any difference in accent," Aminov said.

"This way, the teachers are culturally close to the students, and those teachers help us manage the students much better," he added.

No language barrier An Indian student from Bihar's Madhuban, Mohamad Aftab mentioned the good environment of the university and also added that the teachers in the university come from India, Pakistan and have good knowledge. "There is no issue like a language barrier. They teach us in the language we are comfortable with," Aftab said.

“I tried different countries like Russia, Georgia, and other countries. As a student and an Indian, I would prefer that wherever I go, it should be similar to India. Basically, a lot of things change once you go out, like food, and you have to adapt to the new environment," another Indian student Vishal Kataria said.

"I don't prefer too much change, so I wanted a place which is similar to India. The pattern we study here is exactly the same that we study in India," he said.

No separate exam for medical license Another interesting thing about studying at Samarkand University is that the students do not have to appear for separate medical license exams in India after their MBBS from Uzbekistan. "Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, and any other country where you are studying for medical, you have to sit in an exam for the license," said Mrinal Kumar Ray, Consultant, Dream MBBS Abroad.

“But if you come to Uzbekistan or Samarkand University and study here, then the medical degree that you get is the license. So, students also prefer this as they have to take exams in India anyway," Ray added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

