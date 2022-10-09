According to the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain was recorded in the national capital on October 8 and 9.

Delhi SFD, Lodhi Road, and Ayaynagar received 74.3 mm, 87.2 mm, and 85.2 mm of rain respectively. Additionally, Delhi Ridge and Palam reported 60mm and 64mm respectively.

Based on daily rainfall, the amount of rain recorded today fell short of the October record, the weather agency reports.

SFD last recorded 87.9 mm of 24-hour rainfall on 18-18. in October.

The difference between the minimum temperature on the night of October 7 (20.8 degrees Celsius) and the maximum temperature the following October 8 (23.4 degrees Celsius) was 2.6 degrees Celsius (called the diurnal variation), the lowest value in the analyzed data of Weather Forecast Agency 1969-2022.

As per the weather forecasting agency earlier, the lowest value of the same parameter for the period was seen on 19 Oct 1998 at 3.1 degC.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that all 12 meteorological stations in the national capital have received moderate rains today, which may taper off from tomorrow but the sky will remain cloudy.

However, the weather agency has not issued any warning or advisory for Delhi.

The IMD said that there will be no heavy rain in the capital from October 10, but there is a possibility of drizzle or light rain.

IMD researcher RK Jenamani told ANI, “According to the latest analysis, rainfall activity is occurring over North India due to the interaction of the Western Disturbance in the upper and lower troposphere as it cyclones over Gujarat and moisture from there as the wind moves towards. Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR region and East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh."

"If we see the rainfall activity till 8:50 am in the morning, heavy to heavy rainfall occurred mainly over the UP and MP, Gujarat, and Konkan region," added Jenamani.

With inputs from ANI