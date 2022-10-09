Indian Meteorological Department: Delhi records heavy rainfall on October 8-92 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 11:44 AM IST
The reported rains in Delhi amount to 74.3mm, 87.2mm and 85.2mm at SFD, Lodhi Road and Ayaynagar respectively
According to the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain was recorded in the national capital on October 8 and 9.