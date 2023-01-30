The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the national capital over the next 12 hours due to the approach of fresh cloud patches. The weather office has explained that the western disturbance's long active tail full of thunderstorms, combined with huge moisture incursion and interesting topology, is causing this chain of long thunderstorms.

The moisture is hitting the mountain tops of the Aravali range and being instantly lifted up. The Delhi-NCR region and its adjoining areas, as well as several places in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, were predicted to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain

The Met agency claims that moisture is condensing on the Aravali mountain tops and is being instantly lifted up based on data from IndiaMetSky Weather.

"Western Disturbance's long active tail is full of thunderstorms. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long thunderstorms. Moisture is hitting the mountain tops of Aravali and it's instantly lifted up. Chain expands from South Rajasthan-Delhi," Tweeted IndiaMetSky Weather.

WD’s long active tail full of t-storm. Huge moisture incursion from both seas, convergence and interesting topology is helping this chain of long tstorms. Moisture is hitting mountain tops of Aravali and it is instantly lifted up



Chain expands from S Rajasthan-Delhi#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/AmmMmch1Nw — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) January 29, 2023

The Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas will experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms on the nights of January 29 and 30, the IMD predicted earlier on Sunday.

Most locations in the capital would experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain, according to the meteorological department.

Western Disturbance

Western Disturbance is a weather phenomenon that affects the northwestern parts of India, bringing with it clouds, rains, and sometimes snow.

Western Disturbances form over the Mediterranean Sea and move eastward, picking up moisture and energy as they go. When they reach the northwestern parts of India, they interact with the Himalayas and cause an increase in cloud cover, which often results in precipitation in the form of rain or snow.

Western Disturbances play an important role in the winter and pre-monsoon weather in northern India.

(With inputs from ANI)