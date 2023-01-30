IMD predicts light to moderate spells of rainfall in Delhi for next 12 hours2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:20 AM IST
The national capital is likely to experience a few light to moderate spells of rainfall in the next 12 hours
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in the national capital over the next 12 hours due to the approach of fresh cloud patches. The weather office has explained that the western disturbance's long active tail full of thunderstorms, combined with huge moisture incursion and interesting topology, is causing this chain of long thunderstorms.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×