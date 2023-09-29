Indian military buildiing ‘invisible’ road near China border: What we know so far
India is building a new road to its northernmost military base near the China border. The road will enhance security and cannot be seen from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
India is nearing completion of a crucial road project to its northernmost military base, Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO), situated near the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, according to officials who wished to remain anonymous.
