Indian military cuts down its US Predator drone need from 30 to 18

Indian military cuts down its US Predator drone need from 30 to 181 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:49 PM IST
- After approval from the government, the deal will be done with the United States on a government-to-government basis.
- This deal will help New Delhi strengthen its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean.
The Indian armed forces have cut down their requirement for the acquisition of US MQ-9B Predator high altitude long endurance (HALE) armed drones from 30 to 18 platforms---six each of the Indian Army, Navy, and the Air Force---which earlier was ten.
