Indian military cuts down its US Predator drone need from 30 to 18

The Indian armed forces have cut down their requirement for the acquisition of US MQ-9B Predator high altitude long endurance (HALE) armed drones from 30 to 18 platforms---six each of the Indian Army, Navy, and the Air Force---which earlier was ten.

The central government is in contact touch with Predator manufacturer General Atomics. After approval from the government, the deal will be done with the United States on a government-to-government basis, according to a news report published by Hindustan Times.

This deal will help New Delhi strengthen its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean.

It has been pending for quite some time now, for reasons not known to the public. However, the issues are believed to have been discussed during the meetings that the visiting National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval has had with top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan, PTI had reported.

During the meetings, it is believed that both sides expressed their eagerness to see that the drone deal is fast-tracked. India is eager that an early decision that would help it get an early delivery of MQ-98 predator-armed drones that would strengthen its national security and surveillance not only in the Indian Ocean, but also along the LAC.

The Biden administration is keen on inking this deal as soon as possible, which will create jobs and would be politically beneficial ahead of the next year's presidential elections, according to people familiar with the development.

Vivek Lall, chief executive, General Atomics Global Corporation said, “MQ-9B would enable its Indian military users to fly farther than anything else in this category, spend more time in the air and handle a greater diversity of missions than any other similar aircraft."

"MQ-9B is the premier multi-role, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft in the world today. It is in high demand. Japan, Belgium, Great Britain, and several other nations are flying or are on track to begin flying them," he added.