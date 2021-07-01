Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian military developing capabilities to deal with drone threats: Army chief

Indian military developing capabilities to deal with drone threats: Army chief

Gen Naravane was asked about the recent drone attack on Jammu Force Station
1 min read . 03:28 PM IST PTI

  • Gen Naravane said the security establishment is well aware of the challenges and certain measures have already been put in place to deal with them
  • We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm, he adds

Easy availability of drones has increased the complexity of security challenges and the Indian military is developing capabilities to effectively deal with the threats, be it from state-sponsored elements or by states themselves, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Thursday.

In an address at a think-tank, Gen Naravane said the security establishment is well aware of the challenges and certain measures have already been put in place to deal with them.

"We are developing capabilities to deal with the threats whether they are state-sponsored or by states themselves. We are developing capabilities to deal with drone threats both in the kinetic and non-kinetic realm," he said.

Gen Naravane was asked about the recent drone attack on Jammu Force Station.

On the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army chief said there has been no infiltration along the LoC after a ceasefire understanding was reached between Indian and Pakistani militaries in February.

Since there is no infiltration, number of terrorists in Kashmir is lesser and so number of terrorism-related incidents also came down, he said.

"There will always be elements who will try to sabotage process of peace and development; we have to cater for that," he said without elaborating.

"We have a strong counter-terrorism and counter-infiltration grid in Jammu and Kashmir and our operation to ensure peace and tranquillity will continue," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

