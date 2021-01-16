OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian military personnel posted in Ladakh among the first to get Covid vaccine: Report
File Photo: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat interact with soldiers deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
File Photo: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat interact with soldiers deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Indian military personnel posted in Ladakh among the first to get Covid vaccine: Report

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 12:18 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have been despatched to Ladakh where Indian soldiers are standing eye ball to eyeball with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control border

NEW DELHI: Indian military personnel including soldiers and medical staff posted in Ladakh — the scene of a tense military stand off with China — will be among the first group of armed forces personnel to get vaccinated against covid-19 when India starts the process over the weekend, two people familiar with the development said on Friday.

More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have been despatched to Ladakh where Indian soldiers are standing eye ball to eye ball with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control border. Of these, about 4,000 will be earmarked for military doctors and other besides front line troops, one of the two people cited above said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat interact with soldiers deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Indian military personnel posted in Ladakh among the first to get Covid vaccine: Report

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
Joe Biden’s team is unhappy with Twitter’s decision to deny the new administration millions of existing White House followers

Team Biden starts @PresElectBiden while clashing with Twitter

2 min read . 12:03 AM IST
WhatsApp apologized for the email it sent to Delhi HC saying Justice Prathibha M. Singh should not hear the plea.alamy

HC judge recuses from hearing plea against WhatsApp

1 min read . 15 Jan 2021
NHAI plans to monetize about 1,200km of roads in 2021.ramesh pathania/mint

NHAI plans to raise over 10,000 cr via InvIT, TOT

2 min read . 15 Jan 2021

Besides frontline soldiers, priority will be accorded to military doctors, the person cited above said.

India is to begin vaccinating its frontline medical workers and others with 300,000 expected to be vaccinated on the first day of inoculation on Saturday. In all 30 million people are to be vaccinated in the first phase of the massive programme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout