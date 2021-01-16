More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have been despatched to Ladakh where Indian soldiers are standing eye ball to eyeball with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control border

NEW DELHI: Indian military personnel including soldiers and medical staff posted in Ladakh — the scene of a tense military stand off with China — will be among the first group of armed forces personnel to get vaccinated against covid-19 when India starts the process over the weekend, two people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Besides frontline soldiers, priority will be accorded to military doctors, the person cited above said.

India is to begin vaccinating its frontline medical workers and others with 300,000 expected to be vaccinated on the first day of inoculation on Saturday. In all 30 million people are to be vaccinated in the first phase of the massive programme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

