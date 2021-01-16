Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian military personnel posted in Ladakh among the first to get Covid vaccine: Report
File Photo: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat interact with soldiers deployed in the forward areas of Ladakh on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Indian military personnel posted in Ladakh among the first to get Covid vaccine: Report

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have been despatched to Ladakh where Indian soldiers are standing eye ball to eyeball with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control border

NEW DELHI: Indian military personnel including soldiers and medical staff posted in Ladakh — the scene of a tense military stand off with China — will be among the first group of armed forces personnel to get vaccinated against covid-19 when India starts the process over the weekend, two people familiar with the development said on Friday.

NEW DELHI: Indian military personnel including soldiers and medical staff posted in Ladakh — the scene of a tense military stand off with China — will be among the first group of armed forces personnel to get vaccinated against covid-19 when India starts the process over the weekend, two people familiar with the development said on Friday.

More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have been despatched to Ladakh where Indian soldiers are standing eye ball to eye ball with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control border. Of these, about 4,000 will be earmarked for military doctors and other besides front line troops, one of the two people cited above said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian military personnel posted in Ladakh among the first to get Covid vaccine: Report

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST

Team Biden starts @PresElectBiden while clashing with Twitter

2 min read . 12:03 AM IST

HC judge recuses from hearing plea against WhatsApp

1 min read . 15 Jan 2021

NHAI plans to raise over 10,000 cr via InvIT, TOT

2 min read . 15 Jan 2021

More than 12,000 doses of the vaccine have been despatched to Ladakh where Indian soldiers are standing eye ball to eye ball with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control border. Of these, about 4,000 will be earmarked for military doctors and other besides front line troops, one of the two people cited above said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Indian military personnel posted in Ladakh among the first to get Covid vaccine: Report

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST

Team Biden starts @PresElectBiden while clashing with Twitter

2 min read . 12:03 AM IST

HC judge recuses from hearing plea against WhatsApp

1 min read . 15 Jan 2021

NHAI plans to raise over 10,000 cr via InvIT, TOT

2 min read . 15 Jan 2021
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Besides frontline soldiers, priority will be accorded to military doctors, the person cited above said.

India is to begin vaccinating its frontline medical workers and others with 300,000 expected to be vaccinated on the first day of inoculation on Saturday. In all 30 million people are to be vaccinated in the first phase of the massive programme.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.