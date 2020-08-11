Indian military prepared for long haul deployment along the LAC: CDS Bipin Rawat

The Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, has said that the Indian military is prepared for long haul deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China where tensions have mounted after repeated intrusions by Chinese troops.

Briefing members of the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Monday, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) told the members that the de-escalation process could take time but India was on the alert for any eventuality.

The comments follow five rounds of talks at the level of senior military commanders and three at the level of diplomats since early June. Tensions had started building up between the two sides since early May when the intrusions – at multiple locations -- happened. India-China ties have dipped sharply since then.

With the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh – as agreed to between the commanders -- hitting a roadblock, the Indian Army is shopping for tents and other equipment that can be used by its troops in the winters at heights of 15,000- 16,000 feet where the soldiers of the two sides are ranged against each other.

Senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies had met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAD on 2 August to try and expedite the disengagement process but there was no success. The Chinese military which has pulled back from Galwan Valley and another friction point in Ladakh, has refused to pull back its troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. India has insisted that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight – as the mountain spurs in the area are referred to.

