Indian military prepared for long haul deployment along the LAC: CDS Bipin Rawat

Senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies had met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAD on 2 August to try and expedite the disengagement process but there was no success. The Chinese military which has pulled back from Galwan Valley and another friction point in Ladakh, has refused to pull back its troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. India has insisted that China must withdraw its forces from areas between Finger Four and Eight – as the mountain spurs in the area are referred to.