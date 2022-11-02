Indian millennials opting for mid-scale weddings: Survey2 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2022, 02:06 PM IST
About 21.3% of couples are willing to spend ₹5-10 lakh and there is a sharp increase in small and mid-ticket loans rather than hefty ones
NEW DELHI: Mid-sized weddings will continue to be in favour, even as the pandemic subsides. According to a survey, by WeddingWire India, the Indian subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, a wedding technology platform, about 43% of respondents said they prefer a mid-scale wedding with 250-500 guests.