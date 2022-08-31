Indian mountaineers who scaled Mt Everest missing near China border

Indian mountaineers who scaled Mt Everest missing near China border1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Two Indian mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh--Tapi Mra and Niku Dao, who recently climbed Mount Everest have now gone missing for the past seven days.
Mra was the first person from Arunachal to climb Everest. Both Mra and Dao have become untraceable during an expedition trip to Mount Khyarisattam in East Kameng district, along the border with China.
Speaking to media persons, Arunachal Sports, and Youth Affairs Minister, Mama Natung said, "They are missing for the past seven days. We have called Indian Army helicopters but the operation has been stopped due to bad weather".
"We have directed the administration to start the search and rescue operation on foot. We have decided to deploy our Assistant Director with the search and rescue operation team of East Kameng district administration," Natung said.
Mountaineering and paragliding associations have also urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu for help to trace 37-year-old Mra.
Tapi Mra climbed the highest peak in the world on May 21, 2009.
Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu wished for the safety of Tapi Mra and the state's Department of Sports is ready with plans to trace him.
"My prayers for safety of Tapi Mra, the first person from Arunachal to scale Mt Everest, who's been reportedly missing with a porter since last week during an expedition to Mt Khyarisattam in #EastKameng district. State's Dept of Sports is ready with plans to trace Mra," he said in a tweet.
