Indian movie stars, filmmakers speak up for cinema halls

“A lot of stars seem to have forgotten that it is the theatres and the audiences who come to them that have made them who they are," Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan had said in an earlier interview to Mint, adding that a lot of theatre owners do not see value in continuing with the business especially after incurring huge losses because of the shutdown. India has already lost around 12% of its screen count with the past week seeing the closure of yet another iconic single screen, Agastya, in Chennai that had been operational since 1967 and was known for screening several Rajinikanth hits.