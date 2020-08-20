Indian movies have a new inspiration. This time it’s covid-19

NEW DELHI: The covid-19 pandemic may have locked the movie industry up at home for months on end now but it has also provided fodder for several stories. While filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has already released the trailer of his Telugu film Coronavirus, shot entirely during the lockdown, directors Anubhav Sinha, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, Ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor are coming together for an anthology on the pandemic.

Director Anand Gandhi, known for films like Ship of Thesus and Tumbbad, is also working on a script that he says “will be set in a post-pandemic world."

Media experts point to the poignant nature of the crisis that has taken over the globe for the past eight months and emphasize that several human tales could emerge out of this.

“Coronavirus is not a horror film," Varma tweeted on the launch of his trailer that showed the film being set in a single isolated house and telling the story of a family whose members are all eerily engulfed by the virus. “It is about the horrors which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and bureaucrats who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing."

Film critic Manoj Kumar R pointed to the 2019 Malayalam language medical thriller Virus set against the backdrop of the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The spread of that virus remained contained to one state and therefore spawned only one film, but here we’re talking of losses at a global scale.

“Covid represents the failure of collective critical thinking and there are so many angles to it. I’m sure it will open up a flood of movies," Kumar said. He added that while projects by filmmakers like Sinha and Gandhi may not be large in scale and size, covid presents complete opportunities for a big-ticket, high-budget film also. To be sure, Hollywood has already experimented with massive-scale disaster movies such as Independence Day (1996), 2012 (2009), The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and so on, besides of course Contagion (2011).

Sai Abishek, director, content, factual and lifestyle entertainment, South Asia at Discovery that has brought out multiple documentaries on the pandemic said that the rapid spread of covid-19 has become the defining global health crisis of our time.

“Seemingly overnight, the virus has changed our daily lives and the way we interact within our very own communities. There is obviously very high level of interest from audiences across genres," Abishek added.

Given the unending nature of the crisis, there is a fear that the films centered around corona will hit home too hard and will be difficult to absorb at a time when the world may not have completely trumped the virus. Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India that owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films said they have been receiving a lot of pitches with stories set in isolated sets such as one home or a resort and new narratives will undoubtedly have to acknowledge what the public has gone through.

“But at the end of the day, cinema is supposed to be escapist so that may not be sustainable," Kumar pointed out.

Others emphasize on the unexplored, under-reported angles that will make for interesting stories.

“The human drama is the most interesting part of it," critic Kumar said. “There is a whole middle class that was fortunate to just be locked up at home that doesn’t really know the magnitude of the situation on ground, the struggle of the migrants or the fact that the healthcare system had completely collapsed. So that real crisis should definitely have some appeal."

