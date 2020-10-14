Subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian national dies in fatal workplace accident in Singapore
A file photo Singapore river in Singapore

Indian national dies in fatal workplace accident in Singapore

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST Gurdip Singh , PTI

The Indian national, 39-year-old, was adjusting the lashings used to secure steel beams on the bed of a lorry loader when the lashings loosened and one of the beams fell onto him

SINGAPORE : A 39-year-old Indian national in Singapore died after a steel beam fell on him at an industrial site, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The police said they were alerted to an industrial accident at 40 Tuas West Road on Sunday, TODAY newspaper reported.

The Indian national, who was not identified, was adjusting the lashings used to secure steel beams on the bed of a lorry loader when the lashings loosened and one of the beams fell onto him, the newspaper said.

"(The) man was found lying motionless..and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic," the paper quoted the police as saying.

Police investigations are ongoing.

