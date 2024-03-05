An Indian national from Kerala was killed in an anti-tank missile attack near Israel's border with Lebanon, with two others injured..

An Indian national from Kerala was killed and another two were injured on Monday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot. All three victims hail from Kerala.

Speaking to PTI, Zaki Heller, spokesperson for rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA) said the missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in the north of Israel around 11 am on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Patnibin Maxwell from Kollam in Kerala, said official sources adding that his mortal remains were recognized in Ziv hospital. The injured identified as Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured who were taken to hospitals for treatment.

"George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. He could speak with his family in India," the source told PTI.

Melvin was slightly injured and is hospitalized at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He is from the Idukki district of Kerala.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah faction in Lebanon, which has been launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8 in support of Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the Israel Defence Forces said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery. It also struck a Hezbollah compound where members of the group were gathered in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, and another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab, the Israeli military said.

Hezbollah has been launching attacks on Israel's northern communities and military posts since October 8 saying it is doing so to support Gaza. The skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in the death of seven civilians and 10 IDF soldiers on the Israeli side.

(With PTI inputs)

