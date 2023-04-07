Indian man jailed in Singapore for dozing off at wheel while drunk

Indian man jailed in Singapore for dozing off at wheel while drunk1 min read . 01:39 PM IST
- This caused a chain collision involving four vehicles and injured several people
A 45-year-old man from India has been sentenced to 10 months in jail in Singapore on Friday for causing a chain collision that injured several people, as reported by PTI.
The man was driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol and fell asleep while driving, which led to the collision.
The Straits Times newspaper reported that Sowrirajulu Karunakaran last May was driving a cement mixer under the influence of alcohol when he fell asleep and collided with the rear of a lorry.
This caused a chain collision involving four vehicles and injured several people, including a man who had pelvic fractures, the newspaper said.
Deputy Public Prosecutor said that Sowrirajulu was working for Infinite Logistics and Trading at the time of the accident in May 2022, it said.
Sowrirajulu pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing grievous injury while driving without due care or reasonable consideration, the report said.
The man who caused the chain collision in Singapore had a blood ethanol concentration that was three times higher than the legal limit.
When he woke up, he realised the traffic light ahead was red and jammed on the brakes, but was unable to stop in time.
The two passengers of the lorry who were injured were both Indian nationals, the report said.
A 44-year-old woman who was driving a van that was hit by the lorry sustained a minor head injury. A third vehicle, a Toyota, also sustained damage to its rear.
Sowrirajulu has been sentenced to 10 months in jail and will also be disqualified from driving for 14 years after his release.
