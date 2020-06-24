Home >News >India >In a first, Centre approves setting up a new space board
MoS for Atomic Energy & Space, Jitendra Singh
MoS for Atomic Energy & Space, Jitendra Singh

In a first, Centre approves setting up a new space board

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 04:58 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will remain the basic body that decides what missions are to be undertaken but this nw body will help fill the gaps

In a first the Centre on Wednesday created a created Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) to provide private players to use Indian space infrastructure.

National Space, Promotion & Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will help private players through encouraging policies, through a regulatory environment that is friendly as well as guiding private players in space activities, said MoS for Atomic Energy & Space, Jitendra Singh, who also described the decision as path breaking.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will remain the basic body that decides what missions are to be undertaken but this new body will help fill the gaps.

This is something new that has been done in the area of space and the two organisations will supplement each other in the kind of work that they both do, MoS for Atomic Energy & Space, Jitendra Singh added.

Singh also said that this decision is a tribute to father of Indian space programme Vikram Sarabhai.

‘Today's decision in #CabinetMeeting chaired by PM Sh @narendramodi is a true tribute to our founding father #VikramSarabhai who visualized space technology becoming pan India. The proposed reform will enhance socioeconomic use of space assets and activities,’ said Jitendra Singh in a tweet.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout