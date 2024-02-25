Indian national Fazil Khan succumbs in fire incident in Manhattan residential building
Fazil Khan, a 27-year-old Indian journalist with The Hechinger Report, died in a fire in Manhattan. The fire at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem injured 17 others.
A 27-year-old Indian national, who worked as a journalist allegedly died in a fire incident in an apartment building in Manhattan.
Khan was a data reporter at The Hechinger Report and according to his profile on X, he was an alumnus of Columbia Journalism School.
The Hechinger Report said in a post on X that it learned Saturday that Khan died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived.
“We learned Saturday that The Hechinger Report’s data reporter Fazil Khan died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived. We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person, and our hearts go out to his family. He will be dearly missed," it said in a post on X.
PTI reported that the fire reportedly began on the building's third floor. The FDNY responded to the 2-alarm fire at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem at 2:14 pm on Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found individuals on the fire escape and others hanging out of windows on the fifth floor.
(With inputs from PTI)
