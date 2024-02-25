Fazil Khan, a 27-year-old Indian journalist with The Hechinger Report, died in a fire in Manhattan. The fire at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem injured 17 others.

The New York City Fire Department said that its marshals have determined that the "devastating" fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Khan is a journalist with New York-based media company The Hechinger Report, which is focused on innovation and inequality in education.

In a post on X, India in New York wrote, “Saddened to learn about death of 27 years old Indian national Mr. Fazil Khan in an unfortunate fire incident in an apartment building in Harlem, NY. India in NewYork is in touch with late Mr. Fazil Khan’s family & friends. We continue to extend all possible assistance in repatriation of his mortal remains to India."

Khan was a data reporter at The Hechinger Report and according to his profile on X, he was an alumnus of Columbia Journalism School.

The Hechinger Report said in a post on X that it learned Saturday that Khan died in a fire in the New York City building where he lived.

PTI reported that the fire reportedly began on the building's third floor. The FDNY responded to the 2-alarm fire at 2 St. Nicholas Place in Harlem at 2:14 pm on Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters found individuals on the fire escape and others hanging out of windows on the fifth floor.

(With inputs from PTI)

