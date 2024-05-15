Indian national Waibhav Anil Kale dies in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas war: Who was he?
India confirmed the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), the Indian national who was working with the UN in Gaza. In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We are deeply saddened by the death of Colonel Waibhav Anil Kale (Retd), Security Coordination Officer in the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) in Gaza on May 13."