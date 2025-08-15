Indians confront Khalistan backers during Independence Day celebrations in Melbourne | Watch

Indian nationals confronted pro-Khalistan supporters during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Melbourne, Australia on Friday.

As Indian community members in Melbourne gathered at the embassy to hoist the Indian national flag, a group of Khalistani supporters held a protest and attempted to disrupt the event.

The incident was captured on camera, and the video is circulating on social media.

To counter the Khalistani protest, Indian community members sang patriotic songs loudly.

The development comes amid rising Khalistani activities in several parts of Australia.

Recently, a Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne and two Asian restaurants were defaced with hate graffiti.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old Indian man was attacked in Adelaide over a parking issue.

In December 2024, a group of Khalistani sympathisers clashed with Indian cricket fans during the fourth Test match between India and Australia, and raised anti-India slogans.

Earlier, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar had urged countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia not to give space to Khalistani extremists.

"These radical extremist ideologies aren't good for us, them, or our ties," he had said.

Pro-Khalistan graffiti found at

3 locations in Amritsar Last week, the Punjab Police apprehended two people, including a juvenile, after pro-Khalistan slogans appeared at three locations in Amritsar city.

US-based head of banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, claimed responsibility for the act in a video on social media, the police had said.

Amritsar Commissionerate Police cracked the graffiti case by arresting two accused persons, including a minor, within 24 hours, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Jashanpreet Singh (22), a resident of Dargabad village in Batala, and a 17-year-old boy, the DGP said.