Indian nationals trapped in Sudan evacuated by France, Saudi Arabia. Know all about rescue plan1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 02:28 PM IST
India has already put contingency plans in place to evacuate its stranded citizens in Sudan, positioning two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port.
France has joined the evacuation effort to help citizens from 28 countries, including India, escape the violent conflict in Sudan.
