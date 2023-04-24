France has joined the evacuation effort to help citizens from 28 countries, including India, escape the violent conflict in Sudan.

The French embassy in New Delhi stated that it had successfully evacuated 388 people, but did not disclose the exact number of Indian nationals rescued.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also taken part in the evacuation process, stating that it has helped 66 citizens from foreign countries, including a few Indian nationals, to leave Sudan.

According to sources in New Delhi, three Indian crew members were among those evacuated by Saudi Arabia. India has already put contingency plans in place to evacuate its stranded citizens in Sudan, positioning two heavy-lift military transport aircraft in Jeddah and a naval ship at a key port.

The government has stated that it is prioritizing the safety of the over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan. The country has been experiencing deadly conflict between its army and a paramilitary group for the past 11 days, resulting in an estimated death toll of around 400 people.