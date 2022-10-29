Indian naval commanders to meet amid global developments

Indian naval commanders to meet amid global developments1 min read . 02:37 PM IST
The conference serves as a platform for naval commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level through an institutionalised forum.
New Delhi: The second edition of the Naval Commanders‘ Conference of 2022 is scheduled from 31 October to 3 November in New Delhi, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.
Due to the dynamic and fast-paced developments in security imperatives in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) as well as in other parts of the world, the conference has its own significance and relevance.
“Amongst many issues being discussed, the Chief of the Naval Staff, along with other Naval Commanders will review major Operational, Materiel, Logistics, Human Resource Development, Training and Administrative activities undertaken by the Indian Navy in the last few months and further deliberate upon future plans for important activities and initiatives," the defence ministry said.
The conference would also dwell upon the dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region and the navy’s readiness to deal with the same, it added.
The Indian Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests.
During the Conference, defence minister Rajnath Singh will address and interact with the naval commanders on matters pertaining to national security.
The chief of defence staff and the chiefs of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force would also interact with the naval commanders to address the convergence of the three Services vis-à-vis the common operational environment, and avenues of augmenting tri-service synergy and readiness towards the defence of the nation and India’s national interests.
