Indian naval ships enter UAE for long range training deployment2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 03:12 PM IST
- As part of long range deployment training of young Navy officers, Indian ships entered Port Rashid, Dubai (UAE)
As part of the long-range deployment training for the newly inducted officers of the Indian Navy, two ships of the Indian Navy INS Tir, and INS Sujata, and one ship of Indian Coast Guard Sarathi entered Port Rashid in Dubai, UAE. The ships were received by the Defence Attache at the Embassy of India in UAE and officials of the UAE Navy.