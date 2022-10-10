As part of the long-range deployment training for the newly inducted officers of the Indian Navy, two ships of the Indian Navy INS Tir, and INS Sujata, and one ship of Indian Coast Guard Sarathi entered Port Rashid in Dubai, UAE. The ships were received by the Defence Attache at the Embassy of India in UAE and officials of the UAE Navy.

The three ships belong to the First Training Squadron (1TS) and are deployed in the Persian Gulf as part of their training deployment. First Training Squadron (1TS) is based at Kochi and is part of the Southern Naval Command, the Indian Navy’s Training Command.

“The deployment of 1TS is aimed at exposing the trainees to the conduct of various evolutions at sea and port familiarization. The present deployment also provides an opportunity in exposing the trainees to the sociopolitical, military and maritime linkages of India with friendly countries in our maritime neighborhood," the Union Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

For visiting UAE naval officers, professional interaction and a brief walkaround of the ship were conducted. During the port call in UAE, cross-training visits and community interaction activities were also planned for young officers.

The sea trainees were also exposed to various sea evolutions, maneuvers, and seaboat operations.

Before UAE, the First Training Squadron made a port call at Kuwait on 5 October where Indian ships were accorded a warm welcome by senior officers of the Kuwaiti Naval forces, Border Guard, and the Embassy of India officials besides school children. The three-day port call includes professional engagements, cross-ship visits, community outreach, and social interactions.

After completing their ab-initio training at the Indian Naval Academy, the Executive Officers of the Indian Navy are assigned to the First Training Squadron (1TS) in Kochi.

The Squadron comprises seven indigenously built ships, namely, Indian Naval Ships Tir, Sujata, Magar, Shardul, Coast Guard Ship Vikram and two Sail Training Ships INS Sudarshini and INS Tarangini. The Squadron is currently helmed by Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan, Senior Officer First Training Squadron who also dons the dual hat of Commanding Officer, INS Tir.