NEW DELHI: Two Indian naval ships, the INS Kulish and INS Sumedha, will visit Bangladesh’s Mongla port for three days, starting Monday, to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujib ur Rehman and 50 years of the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent country.

According to statements from the Indian Navy and the Indian high commission in Dhaka, the visit by the two ships “is especially significant as this is the first visit by Indian Naval Ships to Mongla."

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

The last such visit took place 50 years ago on 9-10 December, 1971 when two Indian gunboats the Padma and the Palash, jointly manned by Indian Navy and Mukti Bahini personnel, sailed up the Pusur river to target Pakistani installations at the port.

During their call at Mongla, senior officers on board the Indian ships will pay homage to “Bangabandhu" Sheikh Mujibur Rehman by laying wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara, the Indian high commission statement said. The senior Indian officers “will also lay wreaths at the grave of Bir Shrestho Ruhul Amin who sacrificed his life while fighting onboard the gunboat Palash at Mongla on 10 Decemeber 1971," the statement said. “The Indian ships will also honour Bangladesh Navy Veterans of Liberation War, during onboard reception and gift Bangladesh Navy items of historical value for displaying at the Armed forces Museum."

The Indian officers will interact with their Bangladeshi counterparts besides calling on senior officers of the Bangladeshi Navy at Mongla and Khulna. Ahead of their departure, the two navies will conduct a joint passage exercise on 10 March.

Both the INS Sumedha and Kulish are indigenously built. The INS Sumedha is an “offshore patrol vessel" and designed for patrolling and surveillance of India’s exclusive economic zone. The INS Kulish is built for anti-surface warfare operations and armed with surface-to-surface missiles, anti aircraft guns and other missiles. Both the Sumedha and the Kulish are capable of operating helicopters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bangladesh later this month on the occasion of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, revered as the father of nation in Bangladesh, as to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s emergence as an independent country and five decades of establishment of diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via