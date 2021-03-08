Indian naval ships to visit Bangladesh to mark 50 years of its independence

During their call at Mongla, senior officers on board the Indian ships will pay homage to “Bangabandhu" Sheikh Mujibur Rehman by laying wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara, the Indian high commission statement said. The senior Indian officers “will also lay wreaths at the grave of Bir Shrestho Ruhul Amin who sacrificed his life while fighting onboard the gunboat Palash at Mongla on 10 Decemeber 1971," the statement said. “The Indian ships will also honour Bangladesh Navy Veterans of Liberation War, during onboard reception and gift Bangladesh Navy items of historical value for displaying at the Armed forces Museum."