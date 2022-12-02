Indian naval ships visit Vietnam to mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Indian naval ships visit Vietnam to mark 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations1 min read . 05:55 PM IST
The visit is a part of the bilateral defence cooperation activities to further enhance the robust ties between the two navies
New Delhi: Indian Naval Ships, Shivalik and Kamorta are in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam, said the Ministry of Defence.
The ships are forward deployed in the South China Sea and will be undertaking numerous professional interactions with the Vietnam People’s Navy during the visit.
“The visit is a part of the bilateral defence cooperation activities to further enhance the robust ties between the two navies. Earlier this year, two Indian Naval Ships, Sahyadri and Kadmatt had also visited Ho Chi Minh City," the ministry added.
The visiting Indian Naval ships Shivalik and Kamorta form part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam.
The two ships, designed and constructed in India, are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, carry multi-role helicopters and symbolize India’s advanced warship building capabilities.
India and Vietnam, with historical roots in the common struggle for liberation from colonial rule and the national struggle for independence, share traditionally close and cordial bilateral relations. India was the Chairman of the International Commission for Supervision and Control (ICSC), which was formed pursuant to the Geneva Accord of 1954 to facilitate the peace process in Vietnam.
The bilateral trade between India and Vietnam has seen steady growth over the years. According to official data, during Financial Year (FY) April 2020 – March 2021, bilateral trade between India and Vietnam reached US$ 11.12 billion, with Indian exports to Vietnam amounting to US$ 4.99 billion and Indian imports from Vietnam at US$ 6.12 billion.
