Indian Navy commandos board hijacked cargo ship with 15 Indians off Somalia coast, warn pirates — 'abandon vessel'
A cargo ship, 'MV Lila Norfolk' was hijacked late last evening near the coast of Somalia. It is being closely watched by the Indian Navy which has rushed a warship towards it. The hijacked ship has 15 Indians on board and communication has been established with the crew.
The Indian defence forces have informed that an Indian naval warship, INS Chennai, has reached the hijacked vessel, MV Lila Norfolk, off Somalia's coast. The Indian Navy commandos have boarded the hijacked ship.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message