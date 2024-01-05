The Indian defence forces have informed that an Indian naval warship, INS Chennai, has reached the hijacked vessel, MV Lila Norfolk, off Somalia's coast. The Indian Navy commandos have boarded the hijacked ship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian warship has reportedly launched a helicopter and issued warnings to pirates to abandon the hijacked vessel. The Navy informed that the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk has been kept under surveillance by its maritime patrol aircraft and predator drone in the Arabian Sea.

According to reports, Indian Navy commandos are now carrying out "sanitisation" operations in the Arabian Sea.

The Indian crew on board are safe and Marine Commandos MARCOS are ready for operations. At least 15 Indian crew members were on board the vessel, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast and the Navy received information about it on Thursday evening, news agency ANI reported.

“INS Chennai diverted from her Anti Piracy patrol and intercepted the MV at 1515hrs today, on 5th Jan. MV was kept under continuous surveillance using Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Predator MQ9B and integral helos. The Indian Navy Marine Commandos present onboard the Mission Deployed warship boarded the MV and have commenced the Sanitisation", the Indian Navy said.

The Navy had deployed a ship and a patrol aircraft in the Arabian Sea following the hijacking attempt onboard the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, it said on Friday.

The vessel sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal indicating that it was boarded by five to six unknown armed people on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy diverted INS Chennai, and deployed for maritime security operations to assist the vessel, the statement said.

The Indian Navy has increased its surveillance of the Arabian Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the region. The hijacking of commercial ships and attempted hijackings by suspected pirates near the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea regions resumed in December after a six-year lull.

Data from the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region shows at least three hijackings in December. The previous such incident was reported in 2017, according to Reuters.

Ambrey, a maritime intelligence firm, said the bulk carrier started to drift 670 kilometres east of Hafun, Somalia, and said its crew included 15 Indian nationals.

A patrol aircraft overflew the vessel early on Friday, established contact with the crew and ascertained that they were safe, the Navy said. The aircraft is continuing to monitor the carrier's movements and the naval ship is travelling to the vessel to assist.

Commander Mehul Karnik, a Navy spokesperson, said the crew members said they were in their strong room and were operating the vessel from there, AP reported.

The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with other agencies in the area, the Navy added.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. There have been growing concerns about shipping in the region following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

