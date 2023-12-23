The Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft has successfully established connection with the distressed ship MV Chem Pluto that caught fire off India's West Coast in the Arabian sea. The ship caught, with 20 Indian onboard, was hit but a suspected drone strike.

The Indian Navy warship is reportedly moving towards the distressed merchant vessel and is expected to reach the merchant ship in the next few hours.

Here are the top points to this incident

-An Israel-linked merchant ship, MV Chem Pluto, carrying crude oil was going towards Mangalore from a port in Saudi Arabia

-The merchant ship carrying a large crew fleet, including 20 Indians, caught fire when hit by a suspected drone strike

-The merchant vessel was reported to be present at 217 nautical miles off Porbandar coast, defence officials said

-The Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Vikram, deployed on patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone started moving towards the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in distress

-The Indian Navy warships in the vicinity are also moving towards the distressed vessel with around 20 Indian crew members, who are all reported to be safe

-Indian Coast Guard Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft has established communication with the distressed vessel MV Chem Pluto. After the drone attack, the ship switched off its Automatic Identification System which can be used for tracking the vessel. The power generation system of the ship is now functional and more checks are being carried out before it sets out for its destination, Indian Coast Guard officials said.

-There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike which came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels on a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza

-Last month, an Israeli-owned cargo ship was hit in a suspected drone attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Indian Ocean, according to a US official

-The Red Sea attacks on shipping since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7 have prompted major firms to reroute their cargo vessels around the southern tip of Africa, despite the higher fuel costs of much longer voyages

-The Houthi rebels have launched more than 100 drone and missile attacks, targeting 10 merchant vessels involving more than 35 different countries, according to the Pentagon.

