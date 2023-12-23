Indian Navy aircraft establishes connection with Israel-linked ship hit by drone strike near Indian coast | 10 Points
The Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard vessels are moving towards a merchant vessel, MV Chem Pluto, in the Arabian Sea, which caught fire after a suspected drone attack.
The Indian Navy's P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft has successfully established connection with the distressed ship MV Chem Pluto that caught fire off India's West Coast in the Arabian sea. The ship caught, with 20 Indian onboard, was hit but a suspected drone strike.