Indian Navy airlifted injured Chinese mariner from bulk carrier off Mumbai coast for immediate medical treatment. ICGS Samrat redirected for joint operation with MRCC Mumbai and Indian Navy for safe patient evacuation.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday airlifted a critically injured Chinese mariner from a bulk carrier by a helicopter off the Mumbai coast, said a senior naval officer. The patient was then shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

On July 23, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai received a distress call from the bulk carrier ZHONG SHAN MEN, located 200 nautical miles (approximately 370 km) from Mumbai.

The call reported a severe injury causing heavy blood loss to a 51-year-old Chinese mariner and requested an immediate evacuation.

In response to the medical emergency, a Seaking helicopter took off from Indian Naval Air Station INS Shikra at 0550 hours. Despite challenging conditions, Indian Navy personnel successfully airlifted the injured mariner from the vessel's bridge wing.

“Challenging weather conditions with winds over 45 knots & heavy rolling of the ship were compunded by non-availability of continuous deck. The patient was successfully airlifted from the bridge wing of the vessel & transported back to the air station by andsubsequently shifted to hospital for further medical management," the Indian Navy spokesperson wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

ICGS Samrat, which was in the vicinity, was also redirected to provide assistance. An official stated that this joint operation, coordinated by MRCC Mumbai and the Indian Navy, resulted in the safe and timely evacuation of the patient.

On July 21, INS Brahmaputra, an Indian Navy warship undergoing maintenance at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, caught fire. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, and other ships in the harbour, by the morning of July 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

