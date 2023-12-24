The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard on 26 December, reported news agency ANI, adding it will take place in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the latest destroyer's commission would mark the formal induction into the Navy of the third of four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Limited.

"The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest Stealth Guided Missile Destroyer Imphal at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on December 26, 2023, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the Chief Guest. The event marks the formal induction into the Navy of the third of four ‘Visakhapatnam’ class destroyers, indigenously designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house organisation, Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Limited, Mumbai," ANI quoted Indian Navy as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on 29 November, Rajnath Singh unveiled the crest of Yard 12706 (Imphal) – Indian Navy's third stealth guided missile destroyer, reported Times of India.

About INS Imphal: Named after Imphal, the INS Imphal is the first capital warship that has been got its name after a city in the northeastern region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

INS Imphal a guided missile destroyer having a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and a length of 164 metres. The destroyer is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes.

It is also powered by Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) propulsion and is capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots, i.e. 56km/hour.

The destroyer is also equipped with medium range surface-to-air missiles, Brahmos surface-to-surface missiles, indigenous torpedo tube launchers, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers and 76mm super rapid gun mount. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!