Indian Navy begins coordinated patrols with Thai Navy

India and Thailand share friendly ties with both being members of the Bay of Bengal grouping of seven countries that brings South Asian and Thailand and Myanmar from South East Asia under one umbrella. Thailand is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India is one of the several countries that attends the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting plus that includes the ASEAN and its dialogue partners. India has been a dialogue partner of the ASEAN since 1990s.