Giving a further boost to Operation Samudra Setu-II, the Indian Navy on Wednesday fetched more liquid medical oxygen and Covid-19-related equipment from abroad as the second wave of the pandemic ravages the country.

Nine warships from all three Naval Commands--Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Kochi--have been deployed to bring the relief material from countries in Persian Gulf and south-east Asia.

On the Western seaboard, Indian Naval Ship Talwar entered the port of New Mangalore in Karnataka, ferrying 54 tonnes liquid oxygen tanks from Bahrain. Additionally, INS Kolkata, deployed in Persian Gulf, also departed Kuwait after embarking two 27 ton oxygen tanks, 400 oxygen cylinders and 47 concentrators.

According to the Indian Navy, four warships are also enroute to Qatar and Kuwait, to embark around nine 27-tonne oxygen tanks and more than 1,500 oxygen cylinders for India.

"On the eastern seaboard, Indian Naval Ship Airavat, departed Singapore with more than 3,600 oxygen cylinders, eight 27 tonnes (216 tons) oxygen tanks, 10,000 Rapid Antigen Detection Test Kits and seven concentrators while INS Jalashwa remained deployed in the region, standing by to embark medical stores at short notice," the Navy said.

Meanwhile, INS Shardul is on its way to Persian Gulf to bring three liquid oxygen-filled cryogenic containers.

INS Jalashwa and INS Shardul, had also participated in Operation Samudra Setu last year to repatriate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.