Indian Navy chief says 'prepared to face both Covid, Chinese challenge on LAC'

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force was prepared to face the dual challenges from coronavirus and China. "Covid-19 and Chinese attempts to change status quo along northern borders have posed new challenges. The Navy is ready to face both these challenges," Singh said.

The Navy Chief also said that his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them.

"We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders," he added.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any infringement in the Indian Ocean region, in a veiled reference to the Chinese challenge.

Referring to the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Navy chief said the Indian Navy's surveillance aircraft P-8I and Heron drones are deployed in the region.

"Whatever we are doing is in close coordination with the Army and the Indian Air Force," he said.

India-China border row

India and China are locked in a border row in eastern Ladakh for nearly seven months, which was triggered by the Chinese military's aggressive behaviour.

On the overall challenge facing the country in the maritime domain, Admiral Singh said the Indian Navy is determined to stand steadfast in these testing times.

Talking about the proposed maritime theatre command, he said work is in progress and its shape will come out after sometime.

The Navy chief said enhancing the underwater capability of the country has been a focus of the Indian Navy.

On induction of a third aircraft carrier, he said the Navy is absolutely clear about its requirement.

