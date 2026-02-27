Subscribe

Indian Navy commissions ‘Dolphin Hunter’ INS Anjadip: All you need to know

INS Anjadip is the third of the eight vessels being built under the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

Published27 Feb 2026, 01:06 PM IST
A view of INS Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, which will be formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on 27 Feb 2026, in Chennai on Monday.
A view of INS Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, which will be formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on 27 Feb 2026, in Chennai on Monday. (@PIB_India X)
The Indian Navy commissioned INS Anjadip on Friday. It's a warship and an indigenous anti-submarine craft aimed at augmenting the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capabilities and coastal surveillance.

At an official ceremony held at the Chennai Port, Admiral Tripathi formally commissioned the ship in the presence of senior Navy and government officials, and other executives. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi commissioned the ship at the Chennai Port.

This is the third of the eight vessels being built under the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft project.

What's in the name?

INS Anjadip is named after the island off the coast of Karwar in north Karnataka in the Arabian Sea.

Why is it called 'Dolphin Hunter'?

The vessel is engineered to act as a "Dolphin Hunter", focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas, news agency PTI reported.

The ship is packed with indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare.

The 77-metre-long ship features a high-speed water-jet propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations.

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, INS Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment--coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation's security, the Navy said.

Besides the Anti-Submarine Warfare role, the warship is also equipped to take up coastal surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations and Search and Rescue operations.

The ship is packed with an indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor package, including the hull-mounted sonar Abhay, and armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and ASW Rockets.

The induction of INS Anjadip bolsters the Navy's capacity to safeguard India's vast maritime interests and coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In his address, Admiral Tripathi said the Navy plans to induct 15 more ships this year, other than INS Anjadip.

He highlighted the state-of-the-art features in the newly inducted ship and said INS Anjadip is engineered for agility and combat readiness.

On the concept of self-reliance, he said that "from an Indian perspective, self-reliance or Atma Nirbharta is beyond Make in India; it is trust in India."

He also highlighted the Indian Navy's active role in ensuring security for the country's maritime trade.

(With inputs from PTI)

