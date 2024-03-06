The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its new base ‘INS Jatayu’ at Minicoy island of Lakshadweep to bolster its operational capabilities and reach in strategically important Indian Ocean region

The Indian Navy on Wednesday commissioned its new base "INS Jatayu" at Minicoy island of Lakshadweep to bolster its operational capabilities and reach in strategically important Indian Ocean region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Naval base will also enhance operational reach, and support the Indian Navy's efforts in anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea.

INS Jatayu—the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti— will also enhance the Indian Navy's efforts in anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar commissioned the second naval base in Lakshadweep at a function held in Minicoy. Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, Southern Naval Command Chief Vice Admiral V Srinivas and Western Naval Command Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh were present during the function.

Also Read | PM Modi unveils projects worth ₹ 12,800 crore in Bihar's Champaran Addressing a gathering after the commissioning of INS Jatayu, the Navy Chief said the base was named after Jatayu – the mythical creature in the epic Ramayana who tried to stop the abduction of Sita.

"In the Ramayana, Jatayu was the 'first responder', trying to stop the abduction of Sita ji, even to the peril of his own life, exemplifying service before self. So the naming of this unit as Jatayu is an apt recognition of this spirit of providing security surveillance and selfless service," PTI quoted Kumar as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Meta plans first data centre in India to meet growing demand for Reels The navy chief added that the information relayed by Jatayu to Lord Ram provided crucial situational awareness.

"Similarly, we expect that this unit will provide situational awareness to the Indian Navy in maintaining good maritime domain awareness of the entire region. INS Baaz to the east in the Andamans and now the INS Jatayu in the west will serve as eyes and ears to the Navy to safeguard our national interest," Kumar said.

INS Jatayu will help combat piracy, security threats better The Navy chief said it was crucial to recognise the pressing need for heightened surveillance amidst the prevailing geopolitical developments, which underscores the strategic significance of Lakshadweep to India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | RBI not against fintechs, Paytm order against a regulated entity: Das "The Indian Ocean region is witnessing an upsurge in maritime terror, crime, and piracy. The Indian Navy has responded with an assertive posture in the west and north Arabian Sea, undertaking anti-drone, anti-missile, and anti-piracy operations to safeguard merchant traffic in the region," PTI reported the navy chief as saying.

"The Indian Ocean region is witnessing an upsurge in maritime terror, crime, and piracy. The Indian Navy has responded with an assertive posture in the west and north Arabian Sea, undertaking anti-drone, anti-missile, and anti-piracy operations to safeguard merchant traffic in the region," the Navy chief added.

Also Read | US polls 2024: Donald Trump, Joe Biden set for rematch as Nikki Haley exits race “The island is located on traditional trade routes, it is strategically important. Because of the strategic location, specifically Minicoy, it is a place for gathering information on the shipping movement," PTI quoted Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep) Captain Lovekesh Thakur as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thakur said since the island is on an important trade route, having a base with enhanced surveillance capabilities is of great importance to the country. It is basically a starting point for building a springboard for better deployment of units.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!