Indian Navy commissions 'Silent Hunter' INS Mahe: Why is it significant? Expert says ‘Pakistan and China are…’

INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Monday, November 23, by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi.

The ceremony, held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, was hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

What is INS Mahe? A 'Silent Hunter' INS Mahe is the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft and which is abbreviated as ASW-SWC in naval terms.

The Mahe-class craft is designed for shallow waters, boosting coastal defence. It will help detect and neutralise enemy submarines.

The ship was built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and delivered to the Navy on October 23. It is the first of the eight ASW-SWC being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. The full induction is expected by 2027.

View full Image Indian naval officers board the INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, during its commissioning ceremony at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on November 24, 2025. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) ( AFP )

What's in the name? INS Mahe has been named after the historic coastal town of Mahe on the Malabar coast, which is a symbol of India's maritime legacy.

Meanwhile, the ship’s motto, “Silent Hunters”, embodies stealth, vigilance and unwavering resolve - qualities that define anti-submarine warfare ethos, the Indian Navy said.

Key features The ship has been equipped with torpedoes and anti-submarine rockets. It's designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches.

The ASW SWC ships are 78 metre long and displacement is approximately 900 tons, with a maximum speed of 25 knots.

The Navy said the ship's crest features an 'Urumi' -- the flexible sword of Kalarippayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace, it added.

The commissioning of INS Mahe marks the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - "sleek, swift, and resolutely Indian," the Ministry of Defence said, adding that INS Mahe has over 80 percent indigenous content.

She will serve as a 'Silent Hunter' on the Western Seaboard - powered by self-reliance and dedicated to safeguarding India's maritime frontiers.

Expert explains INS Mahe's significance Lt Col JS Sodhi (Retd), the panel member and advisor, National Commission for Minorities, Government of India, highlighted that “submarines are acquiring more and more important role in modern naval warfare.”

He noted that Pakistan is “slated to get six Hangor-class submarines from China; and China, as we are aware, has a very large submarine fleet.”

He said, "...15 submarines are being constructed in the Chinese dockyard day and night with the aim of them being completed by 2030 now."

Lt Col JS Sodhi (Retd) also recalled General Upendra Dwivedi's comment on March 17 that "two-front war on India is no longer a possibility, it's a reality."

“In the background of this statement on the Indian Army chief of 17 March and the fact that China and Pakistan are adding submarines in a big way, so today's induction of INS Mahe assumes immense significance because it has a lot of capacity and capability for anti-submarine warfare.”

It's also because its specifications are such that it can operate even in shallow waters. "This way, it becomes very difficult for the enemy to target the ship because it has a lot of manoeuvring capabilities, be it in deep seas or shallow waters."