1 min read.Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 10:33 AM ISTLivemint
The new 'Vela' is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said
Mumbai: The Indian Navy today commissioned submarine INS Vela in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75.
