Indian Navy commissions submarine INS Vela: 5 things to know

Indian Navy commissions submarine INS Vela: 5 things to know1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
The new 'Vela' is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The new 'Vela' is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said
Mumbai: The Indian Navy today commissioned submarine INS Vela in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75.
Mumbai: The Indian Navy today commissioned submarine INS Vela in the presence of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai. This is the fourth of the six submarines the Indian Navy is to induct under the Kalvari-class submarine Project-75.
1) This is the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week. On November 21, the Navy commissioned a warship INS Visakhapatnam.
1) This is the second major induction in the Indian Navy in less than a week. On November 21, the Navy commissioned a warship INS Visakhapatnam.
2) The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France.
2) The submarine has been built by Mumbai-based Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with M/s Naval Group of France.
3) The previous avatar of INS Vela was commissioned on August 31, 1973, and it rendered yeoman service to the nation for 37 eventful years before being decommissioned on June 25, 2010.
3) The previous avatar of INS Vela was commissioned on August 31, 1973, and it rendered yeoman service to the nation for 37 eventful years before being decommissioned on June 25, 2010.
4) The new 'Vela' is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said.
4) The new 'Vela' is a potent man o' war and is capable of offensive operations that span across the entire spectrum of maritime warfare, the Navy said.
5) “Induction of the submarine consolidates the Indian Navy's position as a builder's Navy significantly and adds sharpness and strength to its combat capability," it added.
5) “Induction of the submarine consolidates the Indian Navy's position as a builder's Navy significantly and adds sharpness and strength to its combat capability," it added.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!