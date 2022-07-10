Indian Navy completes 4th phase of sea trials for Indigenous Aircraft Carrier2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 06:53 PM IST
The fourth phase of sea trials for Indigenous Aircraft Carrier has been successfully completed on July 10,
The fourth phase of sea trials for Indigenous Aircraft Carrier has been successfully completed on July 10, Indian Navy said. During the drill, trials of the majority of equipment and systems onboard including Aviation Facilities Complex equipment were undertaken.