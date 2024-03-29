The Indian Navy said two Indian Naval ships were deployed to intercept a "hijacked" Iranian fishing vessel reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates. A spokesperson said the vessel, at the time of the incident, was approximately 90 nautical mile (nm) southwest of Socotra.

The Indian Navy spokesperson took to microblogging site X and said, "Inputs received on a potential piracy incident onboard Iranian Fishing Vessel 'Al Kamar 786' late evening on Mar 28, approx 90 nm South West of Socotra.

“Two Indian Naval ships, mission deployed in Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were diverted to intercept the hijacked FV, reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates," the spokesperson tweeted.

The hijacked vessel was intercepted on March 29. “The operation is currently underway by the Indian Navy towards rescue of hijacked FV & its crew," the Navy informed.

The statement added that the Indian Navy remains committed to ensuring maritime security in the region and the safety of seafarers, irrespective of their nationalities.

Earlier this week, the Western Seaboard witnessed eight submarines operating together in a recently concluded exercise in the Arabian Sea.

Navy Chief, Admiral Hari Kumar had said teh piracy has resurfaced "as an industry to gain from the disorder in the region. We will take affirmative action to prevent that."

"Operation Sankalp has broken the myth of short and swift operations and stressed the need for sustained operations to ensure safety and stability in the oceans. The pace of operations is quite high and we have 11 submarines and 30 warships operating in different parts of the ocean to ensure coverage of all areas of interest," Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

"Red Sea to Gulf of Aden to north Arabian Sea and sea off the east coast of Somalia, this is the area where "we are operating, deployed these ships," the Navy chief said.

The navy undertook proactive actions during hijacking of Malta-flagged bulk carrier MV Ruen on December 14.

(With inputs from agencies)

