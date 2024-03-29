Indian Navy deploys warships to thwart piracy attack involving Iranian fishing vessel in Arabian Sea
Indian Navy officials said warships had been deployed to thwart a piracy incident involving an “Iranian Fishing Vessel Al Kamar 786”.
The Indian Navy said two Indian Naval ships were deployed to intercept a "hijacked" Iranian fishing vessel reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates. A spokesperson said the vessel, at the time of the incident, was approximately 90 nautical mile (nm) southwest of Socotra.