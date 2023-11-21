comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 21 2023 15:29:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.15 1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 208.7 -0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 681.25 1.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.15 -0.45%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 250.15 -0.32%
Business News/ News / India/  Indian Navy, DRDO test indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile | Watch
Back Back

Indian Navy, DRDO test indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile | Watch

 Livemint

Earlier in October, the reports arrived that DRDO is all set to test much-anticipated long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM), that would enhance the Navy’s capabilities, especially in the realm of ship-based missile systems with extended range.

Indian Navy's Seaking 42B helicopterPremium
Indian Navy's Seaking 42B helicopter

Attempting to boost self reliance or 'Aatmanirbharta', the Indian Navy, in association with Defence Research and Development Organissation (DRDO), successfully undertook Guided Flight Trials of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter on 21 November.

Here's the video:

Earlier in October, the reports arrived that DRDO is all set to test the much-anticipated long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM), that would enhance the Navy’s capabilities, especially in the realm of ship-based missile systems with extended range, reported News18.

ALSO READ: India hopeful of ‘positive outcome’: MEA on appeal to free ex-navy men in Qatar

The report added that the missile may have a range of 500 kilometres which is greater than the range of 350-400 kilometres offered by the supersonic Indo-Russian cruise missile BrahMos.

Even in May 2022, India tested its first indigenously built anti-ship missile falling in the short-range category weighing around 380 kilograms with a range of 55 kilometres. Names as ‘Naval Anti-ship Missile-short range’ (NASM-SR), they can be launched from attack helicopters.

MRSAM test:

In March this year, the Indian Navy successfully conducted MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile) firing from INS Visakhapatnam validating the capability to engage 'Anti Ship Missiles'.

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile, was jointly developod by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

According to a Livemint report, the army issued a press statement in February stating, "The MRSAM weapon system which is also called the 'Abhra' Weapon System is a state-of-the-art medium-range air defence weapon system and is a joint venture of DRDO and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners including MSMEs."

About MRSAM:

MRSAM can hit multiple targets at a range of 70 kilometres. Combat Management System (CMS), Mobile Launcher Systems (MLS), Advanced Long Range Radar, Mobile Power System (MPS), Radar Power System (RPS), Reloader Vehicle (RV), and Field Service Vehicle comprise the missile system, which is powered by an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system (FSV), reported HT.

With agency inputs.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 03:11 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App