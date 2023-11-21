Indian Navy, DRDO test indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile | Watch

Attempting to boost self reliance or 'Aatmanirbharta', the Indian Navy, in association with Defence Research and Development Organissation (DRDO), successfully undertook Guided Flight Trials of the first indigenously developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter on 21 November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's the video:

Earlier in October, the reports arrived that DRDO is all set to test the much-anticipated long-range anti-ship missile (LRASM), that would enhance the Navy's capabilities, especially in the realm of ship-based missile systems with extended range, reported News18.

The report added that the missile may have a range of 500 kilometres which is greater than the range of 350-400 kilometres offered by the supersonic Indo-Russian cruise missile BrahMos.

Even in May 2022, India tested its first indigenously built anti-ship missile falling in the short-range category weighing around 380 kilograms with a range of 55 kilometres. Names as 'Naval Anti-ship Missile-short range' (NASM-SR), they can be launched from attack helicopters.

MRSAM test: In March this year, the Indian Navy successfully conducted MRSAM (Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile) firing from INS Visakhapatnam validating the capability to engage 'Anti Ship Missiles'.

The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile, was jointly developod by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

According to a Livemint report, the army issued a press statement in February stating, "The MRSAM weapon system which is also called the 'Abhra' Weapon System is a state-of-the-art medium-range air defence weapon system and is a joint venture of DRDO and Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) with active participation from Indian public and private defence industry partners including MSMEs."

About MRSAM: MRSAM can hit multiple targets at a range of 70 kilometres. Combat Management System (CMS), Mobile Launcher Systems (MLS), Advanced Long Range Radar, Mobile Power System (MPS), Radar Power System (RPS), Reloader Vehicle (RV), and Field Service Vehicle comprise the missile system, which is powered by an indigenously developed rocket motor and control system (FSV), reported HT.

With agency inputs.

