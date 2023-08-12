Indian Navy engages in bilateral naval exercise with UAE Navy1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Indian naval ships INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand conduct bilateral maritime partnership exercise with UAE Navy.
NEW DELHI: In a display of naval collaboration, two Indian naval ships, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand, coordinated a bilateral Naval Maritime Partnership Exercise with the UAE Navy at Port Rashid, Dubai on August 8, the Ministry of Defence said.
