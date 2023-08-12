NEW DELHI: In a display of naval collaboration, two Indian naval ships, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand, coordinated a bilateral Naval Maritime Partnership Exercise with the UAE Navy at Port Rashid, Dubai on August 8, the Ministry of Defence said.

After two days of detailed planning, the two navies conducted the bilateral maritime partnership exercise, aimed to enhance the interoperability and synergy between the two navies by cross-training on tactics, techniques and procedures while developing stronger professional bonds.

During his visit, Rear Admiral McCarty met Brigadier Abdullah Farj Al Mehairbi, the Deputy Commander of UAE Naval Forces at Abu Dhabi Naval Command. They agreed on increasing the interaction between the two navies in order to jointly tackle the common challenges of piracy, smuggling, human trafficking, enhance maritime security and undertake joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, should the need arise.

The admiral also called on Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the UAE and updated him on the scope and conduct of the exercise and the road map of navy-to-navy cooperation between India and UAE.

The ambassador highlighted that the presence of these two ships for the naval exercise is an indication of our growing defence relations with UAE guided by the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries.

INS Visakhapatnam, commanded by Captain Ashok Rao, is one of the largest operational destroyers in the Indian Navy and is a completely indigenous warship made by Mazagon Docks Limited.

INS Trikand, commanded by Captain Pramod G Thomas, is an advanced stealth frigate commissioned in 2013. The ship is a contemporary warship with state-of-the-art technology incorporated in every facet of its design to make her stable, stealthier, fast and formidable.