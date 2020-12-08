Indian Navy finalises procurement of anti-drone systems

The delivery of the SMASH 2000 fire control systems is expected to begin early next year

The Indian Navy has finalised a contract for procurement of a batch of Israeli weapon systems that are capable of bringing down high-speed enemy drones, official sources said on Tuesday.

The delivery of the SMASH 2000 fire control systems is expected to begin early next year, they said.

The delivery of the SMASH 2000 fire control systems is expected to begin early next year, they said.

The number of the SMASH 2000 systems being procured by the Navy is not immediately known.

The sources said the fire control system, manufactured by Israeli firm Smart Shooter can track and bring down high-speed drones.

It is learnt that an Indian firm has been roped in for the procurement process.

Last week, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh had said at a press conference that his force is putting focus on procuring unmanned systems besides other assets and platforms.

